LSG vs MI: IPL 2023 Match 63 - Head to Head Detailed Stats to Records, Last Encounter

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 63rd Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) match at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, May 16. Both LSG and MI are strong contenders to secure playoff qualification this season with just eight group-stage matches, including this one, to go. LSG are placed in the fourth position with 13 points from 12 games after recording a seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last match.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma-led MI beat table-toppers Gujarat Titans by 27 runs to climb to the third position in the points table. A win will boost five-time champions to the second position with 16 points with a game in hand. But they face a strong challenge at Lucknow's turning surface at Ekana Cricket Stadium. In their last four games, Mumbai recorded four 200-plus totals at Wankhede's flat surface and will find it difficult to adapt to Lucknow's slow surface, with the latter being the slowest ground in terms of run rate this season.

LSG vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya (c), Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh (Impact Player)

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Hrithik Shokeen (Impact Player)

LSG vs MI Head-to-Head Record

Lucknow Super Giants faced Mumbai Indians twice in the group-stage round in their debut IPL season 2022. KL Rahul-led side won both matches and will be looking forward to stretch their 100% winning record against Mumbai.

Matches Played - 2 | LSG Won - 2 | MI Won - 0 | NR - 0

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Head-to-Head Record at Wankhede Stadium

This is the first time both teams are playing against each other at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium.

LSG vs MI Last Encounter

Lucknow Super Giants recorded a dominating win against Mumbai Indians in the group-stage fixture in their last encounter on April 24, 2022, at Wankhede Stadium. Lucknow scored just 168/6 despite a remarkable unbeaten hundred from skipper KL Rahul while batting first. But Krunal Pandya bowled an impressive 3/19 spell against his former side to earn an easy 36-run win for LSG. Rohit Sharma top-scored with 39 off 31 while Tialk Varma added 38 runs for Mumbai.

