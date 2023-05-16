LSG vs MI: Deepak Hooda's awful run in IPL 2023 continues, fans react after another poor outing in crunch game

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Deepak Hooda

LSG vs MI: Deepak Hooda produced another poor display from the bat in Lucknow Super Giants match against Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. LSG and MI face each other in a crunch game in the tournament with 2 crucial points up for grabs. Rohit Sharma won the toss and MI asked the home side to bat first on a red-soil surface in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, LSG made some surprising changes in their playing XI. They dropped the team's highest run-scorer in the tournament and picked Naveen-ul-Haq. LSG also dropped Amit Mishra, who has a brilliant record against both the MI openers. They brought in Deepak Hooda, Naveen, Swapnil Singh and Mohsin Khan.

Notably, Hooda yet again failed to stand on the captain and team's hopes. He was sent to open the innings along with Quinton de Kock. Jason Behrendorff picked Hooda's wicket with a slower one as the batter walked back for just 5 in 7 balls. He was earlier dropped in the second over of Chris Jordan. After Hooda's awful outing, Twitter users have criticised the LSG batter.

After playing 11 innings in IPL 2023, Hooda is averaging only 6.90. He has made only 69 runs in the season. He has majorly played in the middle-order in IPL 2023 but his promotion at the top came after LSG opted to sit Mayers out. Notably, Mayers is named in impact players list

