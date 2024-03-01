Saturday, March 02, 2024
     
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Yuvraj Singh denies media reports of contesting from Gurdaspur

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: March 02, 2024 0:10 IST
Yuvraj Singh
Image Source : GETTY Yuvraj Singh at an event in Monaco in February 2018

The star Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh denied media reports of him contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Friday.  

Yuvraj's name emerged in the media as the potential contender for the BJP ticket from Punjab's Gurdaspur constituency but the two-time World Cup winner denied such report. Yuvraj added that he will continue making a difference through his You We Can foundation.

"Contrary to media reports, I'm not contesting elections from Gurdaspur," Yuvraj wrote in his X post. "My passion lies in supporting and helping people in various capacities, and I will continue to do so through my foundation You We Can. Let's continue making a difference together to the best of our abilities."

Famous actor Sunny Deol is the current BJP MP from Gurdaspur. Yuvraj's name emerged as the replacement for the Bollywood star after the cricketer met with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari last month. 

Yuvraj, 42, remains one of the most popular celebrity personalities in India having played a huge role in the nation's triumphs in ICC World Cup tournaments in 2007 and 2011. Yuvraj featured in over 400 international matches across formats, scoring 11,708 runs with 17 centuries and taking 148 wickets. 

The left-handed Chandigarh-born hitter holds the record for the fastest T20I fifty for India when he smashed a 12-ball half-century against England in the 2007 World Cup. He recorded six consecutive sixes off Stuart Broad during his record-shattering fifty in Durban.

More to follow...

