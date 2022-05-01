IPL 2022, LSG vs DC Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Lucknow vs Delhi match

Follow us on Image Source : IPL DC and LSG players in action during their first match. (file photo)

IPL 2022, LSG vs DC Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match

Where can you watch DC vs LSG, the 45th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch DC vs LSG, the 45th Match of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar

When is the DC vs LSG, the 45th Match of IPL 2022?

Sunday, 1st May

At what time does DC vs LSG, the 45th Match of IPL 2022 start?

3:30 PM IST

Where is the DC vs LSG, the 45th Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Full Squad

Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Lucknow Super Giants

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav