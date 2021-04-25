Live Cricket Score, Match 20, SRH vs DC: Follow Live score and updates from Chennai

Image Source : INDIA TV Find live updates from Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 Match Live Online

IPL 2021 SRH vs DC: Follow Live score and updates from Chennai

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 Match 20. Here, you can find ball-by-ball updates from Sunrises Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Online. A buoyant Delhi Capitals, headed by Rishabh Pant, will look to move up in the points table when they take on depleted Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

While the Delhi outfit comes into this match after registering two consecutive wins, Hyderabad have recorded three defeats and a win so far. David Warner's men claimed their first win of the season when they defeated Punjab Kings in their last match on Wednesday. They are currently sitting seventh in the points table. Delhi Capitals, favorites to win this clash, have won three out of their four games this season and have defeated teams like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The much-criticized Chepauk wicket will host this encounter between Pant and Warner's troops.

SRH vs DC Match 20: Rishabh Pant's brute power will be put to test against Rashid Khan's bagful of tricks in an IPL encounter where Delhi Capitals will start as favorites against SunRisers Hyderabad due to their better bowling resources. The much-criticized Chepauk track will host its 10th and final IPL game of the season in which both Pant and his opposite number David Warner would pray for a decent surface for their flamboyant batters.

With only a couple of first innings total in excess of 170 across nine games here, the slow and gripping surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium tests the skills of the batsmen in a different manner. [FULL PREVIEW]