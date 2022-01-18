LIVE Score South Africa vs Uganda ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score SA U19 vs UGA U19 Latest Updates South Africa U19 vs Uganda U19 LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Get the Live Cricket Scores, Latest Scorecard, Commentary, Highlights and Latest News from SA U19 vs UGA U19 in the ICC Under-19 World Cup at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

LIVE Score South Africa vs Uganda ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score SA U19 vs UGA U19 Latest Updates Match Details South Africa U19 vs Uganda U19, 12th Match, Group B Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

6:30 PM

South Africa U19 Squad George van Heerden (c), Liam Alder, Matthew Boast, Dewald Brevis, Michael Copeland, Ethan Cunningham, Valentine Kitime, Kwena Maphaka, Gerhard Maree, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Andile Simelane, Jade Smith, Kaden Solomons, Joshua Stephenson, Asakhe Tshaka. Uganda U19 Squad Pascal Murungi (c), Munir Ismail(vc), Akram Nsubuga, Christopher Kidega, Pius Oloka, Joseph Baguma, Matthew Musinguzi, Ronald Omara, Cyrus Kakuru, Asaba Brian, Isaac Sanyu Ategeka, Ronald Opio, Ronald Lutaaya, Edwin Nuwagaba, Juma Miyagi.