LIVE Score South Africa vs Uganda ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score SA U19 vs UGA U19 Latest Updates

South Africa U19 vs Uganda U19 LIVE Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Get the Live Cricket Scores, Latest Scorecard, Commentary, Highlights and Latest News from SA U19 vs UGA U19 in the ICC Under-19 World Cup at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 18, 2022 16:33 IST
George van Heerden
Image Source : ICC VIA GETTY IMAGES

File photo of South Africa U19 captain George van Heerden.

LIVE Score South Africa vs Uganda ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score SA U19 vs UGA U19 Latest Updates

Match Details 

South Africa U19 vs Uganda U19, 12th Match, Group B

Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
6:30 PM

South Africa U19 Squad George van Heerden (c), Liam Alder, Matthew Boast, Dewald Brevis, Michael Copeland, Ethan Cunningham, Valentine Kitime, Kwena Maphaka, Gerhard Maree, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Andile Simelane, Jade Smith, Kaden Solomons, Joshua Stephenson, Asakhe Tshaka.

Uganda U19 Squad Pascal Murungi (c), Munir Ismail(vc), Akram Nsubuga, Christopher Kidega, Pius Oloka, Joseph Baguma, Matthew Musinguzi, Ronald Omara, Cyrus Kakuru, Asaba Brian, Isaac Sanyu Ategeka, Ronald Opio, Ronald Lutaaya, Edwin Nuwagaba, Juma Miyagi.

