IPL 2021, Match 7, RR vs DC: Follow Live score and updates from Wankhede Stadium

IPL 2021 Match 7, RR vs DC at Wankhede Stadium

Bolstered by the return of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, a buoyant Delhi Capitals side will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Following a resounding seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in their first match, the Delhi outfit, led by new skipper Rishabh Pant, will be eager to make it two in two. Royals, on the other hand, will be looking to find their best overseas picks. The franchise put up a stiff fight in their first match against Punjab Kings with Sanju Samson's century taking them to within four runs of Punjab Kings' 221-run total. Here, you can find ball-by-ball updates from Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Online.

RR vs DC, Match 7: Coming off a heart-breaking loss and hit by star all-rounder Ben Stokes' injury-forced ouster, a beleaguered Rajasthan Royals would hope for another inspirational knock from new skipper Sanju Samson when it faces a confident Delhi Capitals in an IPL match here on Wednesday.

While DC made a superb start under new captain Rishabh Pant, clinching a seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in their opening contest, RR suffered a four-run defeat against Punjab Kings in a high-scoring match on Monday night. [FULL PREVIEW]