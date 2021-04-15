Image Source : INDIA TV Live IPL 2021 Match RR vs DC: Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Online on Hotstar

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2021 live broadcast on TV and live streaming online of the 7th match of the 14th edition of the Vivo IPL 2021 between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals from Mumbai. The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals (RR vs DC) live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 7th match begin?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 7th match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 7th match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 7th match will take place on April 15. (Thursday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 7th match?

You can watch Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 7th match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 7th match?

You can watch Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 7th match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2021 7th match?

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, David Miller, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Axar Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel