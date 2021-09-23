MI vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Rohit set to return as Mumbai take on Kolkata

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: MI vs KKR IPL 2021 match. Follow Live scores and updates

IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Live Score and Updates from Abu Dhabi

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 where Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will look to get back to winnings ways when they face Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 34 of IPL 2021. The five-time IPL champions without the services of skipper Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Hardik Pandya in their 20-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene, however, has said that Rohit should be fit and available for the KKR challenge. Currently placed fourth in the table with eight points, Mumbai will aim to consolidate their position in the upper half of the points table.

Kolkata, on the other hand, crushed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by nine wickets to start the second leg of the league on a positive note. Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell delivered with the ball -- bundling out the opposition for just 92 -- before the opening duo of Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer steered the Kolkata outfit to a comprehensive victory. The Eoin Morgan-led side is sitting sixth in the points table.

