India vs Australia 4th Test Day 2: Follow Live Updates from Brisbane

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 2 Live: Follow Live Updates from Brisbane

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Australia 4th Test Day 2 from Brisbane on indiatvnews.com. A bruised and battered Indian team will line up against hosts Australia at an intimidating venue -- The Gabba -- where the Kangaroos haven't lost since 1988. India have never won a Test at The Gabba, plunging the injury-ravaged touring side into further misery. More than turning the tables in Brisbane, the Ajinkya Rahane -led side will be aiming for a draw, especially when the touring party's dressing room resembles a hospital ward. After enduring a horror batting collapse in the Test series opener in Adelaide, the Indian team has put up impressive performances in Melbourne and Sydney, especially when they were dealing with an injury-plagued unit. After a gutsy and awe-inspiring show at the SCG, the fourth Test will be nothing but a 'flight for glory' for the Indian side.

Brief Preview: A battered and bruised India will take on Australia in the series decider despite not being sure of their best playing eleven, hours before the fourth Test begins at the bouncy wicket at The Gabba. Ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is racing against time to get fit from his abdominal strain while batsman Hanuma Vihari, who saw India through to a draw in the third Test, is unlikely to play due to hamstring injury. [FULL PREVIEW]