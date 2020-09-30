Lanka Premier League starting date adjusted to meet quarantine requirements

Image Source : SRI LANKA CRICKET The starting date of the Lanka Premier League has been adjusted to meet the quarantine requirements.

The Sri Lanka Cricket has decided to adjust the starting date of the Lanka Premier League to meet the quarantine requirements for the players and the team management. The decision was made as per the government regulations.

The league, which was originally scheduled to start on November 14, will now begin on November 21.

The decision to postpone the start was also made keeping in mind the schedule of the Indian Premier League. The 13th edition of the IPL ends on November 10, which would've given only a three-day window for the participating players in the LPL.

“Since the IPL will go until the 10th of November, we thought to keep some space for the players taking part in the IPL, and who wish to make it to the LPL to take part in the tournament’’ said Mr. Ravin Wickramaratne, the tournament director, as per a press release from Sri Lanka Cricket.

The players' draft, which was scheduled to take place on October 1, has also been postponed to October 9.

Five franchises will be participating in the Lanka Premier League, and each franchise can buy upto six international players. This will be the first edition of the tournament.

The LPL will be the third major franchise T20 league to take place since the beginning of the sport since the coronavirus pandemic. The Caribbean Premier League took place in the West Indies in August-September, which was followed by the Indian Premier League, which is ongoing in the United Arab Emirates.

