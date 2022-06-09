Lakshya Sen crushes Rasmus Gemke to enter quarterfinals of Indonesia Masters

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lakshya Sen in action.

Lakshya Sen sailed into the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters with a 21-18, 21-15 win over Denmark's Rasmus Gemke on Thursday.

The World Championships bronze medallist secured a straight-game win in just 54 minutes as the World No. 13 failed to make an impact.

The 20-year-old from Almora, who was part of the Indian team that claimed a historic Thomas Cup title triumph in Bangkok, will now face Chou Tien Chen in the last eight.

Sen, seeded seventh, will next be pitted against the Chinese Taipei, who had defeated the Indian in a three-game thriller during the Thomas Cup last month in their only meeting.

Playing Gemke for the first time in his international career, world number 9 Sen showed better nerves as he limited his errors and fought his way to a fine win.

Sen and Gemke breathed down each other's neck for the most part of the second game as lead exchanged hands frequently before the Indian once again stepped ahead from 13-12 to close out the issue with a four-point burst.

(Inputs PTI)