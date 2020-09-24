IPL 2020: KL Rahul reveals he was nervous before scoring 69-ball 132 vs RCB

Image Source : PTI KXIP skipper KL Rahul celebrates after scoring century in Dubai on Thursday.

Kings XI Punjab and cricket fans enjoyed a desert storm from Kings XI Punjab new skipper KL Rahul in Dubai on Thursday when the opener went on to score a 69-ball 132 runs against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The innings, that included two dropped catches by skipper Kohli, turned to be decisive as RCB crumbled under pressure while chasing humongous 207 and were bundled out for 109 runs in 17 overs.

However, the KXIP skipper revealed he felt unusually nervous before the game and wasn’t sure if he was in best of form ahead of the match in the nets.

“As a leader it's important to lead from the front. It's a complete team performance, really happy. I told Maxi that I am not feeling completely in control of my batting, he said you must be joking, you are hitting really well but I felt a bit nervous,” he said at the post-match presentation ceremony where he expectedly bagged the man of the match award.

When asked how is he enjoying his new role as a captain and dividing responsibility as a batsman and a leader, Rahul said he tries to find balance.

“During the toss is the only time I feel like a captain and otherwise I balance being a player and the captain. The analyst, coach and the management will be happy,” he said.

