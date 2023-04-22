Saturday, April 22, 2023
     
  5. LSG vs GT: KL Rahul leaves behind Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan to reach special milestone

In the match, GT won toss and opted to bat.

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: April 22, 2023 18:10 IST
KL Rahul
Image Source : PTI KL Rahul

KL Rahul reached a special milestone in the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans match on Saturday. In the 30th game of IPL 2023, LSG skipper scored 14 runs and reached 7000 run-mark in T20s. He surpassed Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan to top the list of Indians to score fastest 7000 runs in the shortest format of the game as he took just 197 innings to do so.

Following is the list of Indian players to take fewest innings to score 7000 T20 runs:

  • KL Rahul - 197 innings
  • Virat Kohli - 212 innings
  • Shikhar Dhawan - 246 innings
  • Suresh Raina - 251 innings
  • Rohit Sharma - 258 innnings

