LSG vs GT: KL Rahul leaves behind Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan to reach special milestone

KL Rahul reached a special milestone in the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans match on Saturday. In the 30th game of IPL 2023, LSG skipper scored 14 runs and reached 7000 run-mark in T20s. He surpassed Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan to top the list of Indians to score fastest 7000 runs in the shortest format of the game as he took just 197 innings to do so.

Following is the list of Indian players to take fewest innings to score 7000 T20 runs:

KL Rahul - 197 innings

Virat Kohli - 212 innings

Shikhar Dhawan - 246 innings

Suresh Raina - 251 innings

Rohit Sharma - 258 innnings

