KKR vs RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes fastest half-century in IPL history

Yashasvi Jaiswal scripted history in the Rajasthan Royals match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. In the crucial match played at KKR's home ground Eden Gardens, Jaiswal left behind KL Rahul to top the list of players to smash fastest half-century in the history of IPL. Jaiswal looked unstoppable as he hammered his 4th fifty this season off just 13 balls. His fifty included 7 fours and 3 sixes.

List of players with quickest fifties in IPL history

Yashasvi Jaiswal - Jaiswal looked unstoppable from the first over of the game after he hit 26 runs against Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders. He dominated since the beginning and hit fifty of just 13 balls. KL Rahul - He smashed a 14-ball fifty when he was in Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in a match against Delhi Capitals in April 2018. Rahul hit a fifty against DC in the second innings when they chased 167 runs. Pat Cummins - Aussie pacer and a handy batter Pat Cummins is tied with Rahul in the list of fastest fifties in the tournament. Cummins went berserk in a game against Mumbai Indians last season in 2022. He helped his team chase a 162-run target in 20 overs. He smashed 50 off 14 balls. Yusuf Pathan - Former Indian player Yusuf Pathan scored a blistering fifty in Kolkata Knight Riders match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Pathan scored fifty off 15 balls and guided his side to chase the target of 161 in 2014. Sunil Narine - West Indies star Narine has also smashed a fifty off 15 balls. Narine achieved the feat in his team- KKR's match against RCB in IPL 2017. Nicholas Pooran - Earlier this season, the West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran scored fifty off 15 balls against RCB.

In the match, RR won the toss and opted to bowl. Coming to bat first, KKR set target of 150 runs.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

