Kagiso Rabada surpasses Anil Kumble's feat, leaves Waqar Younis behind in major bowling record in Tests

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has created history on the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka. He picked up three wickets in the first innings as the visitors skittled Bangladesh for just 106 runs after losing the toss. The fast bowler completed 300 wickets in his career as soon as he castled Mushfiqur Rahim to leave the hosts reeling in the first session.

Rabada became the fastest to 300 wickets in the longest format taking only 11817 deliveries to reach the milestone. Waqar Younis held the record earlier having breached the 300 wickets mark in 12602 balls in his illustrious career. Dale Steyn and Allan Donald are the next in this list even as none of the Indian players feature in the top 9.

Least deliveries taken to reach 300 wickets in Tests

Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) - 11817 balls

Waqar Younis (Pakistan) - 12602 balls

Dale Steyn (South Africa) - 12622 balls

Allan Donald (South Africa) - 13690 balls

Malcolm Marshall (West Indies) - 13755 balls

Kagiso Rabada completed 300 wickets in whites for South Africa in his 65th Test match and has equalled Pakistan's Waqar Younis' record in this aspect. Interestingly, he has gone past legendary Anil Kumble who picked up his 300th Test wicket in his 66th Test match. Overall, Rabada is the joint 10th fastest to reach the proud milestone if the number of Tests played is considered.

Fastest to 300 wickets (No. of Tests played)

Player (Country) Tests Ravi Ashwin (India) 54 Dennis Lillee (Australia) 56 Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) 58 Richard Hadlee (New Zealand) 61 Malcolm Marshall (West Indies) 61 Dale Steyn (South Africa) 61 Shane Warne (Australia) 63 Allan Donald (South Africa) 63 Glenn McGrath (Australia) 64 Fred Trueman (England), Waqar Younis (Pakistan), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa 65 Anil Kumble (India) 66

As far as the match is concerned, South Africa have the upper hand right now having skittled Bangladesh for just 106 runs. Apart from Rabada, Wiaan Mulder and Keshav Maharaj also scalped three wickets while Dane Piedt picked up one to leave the home team in all sorts of a mess in Dhaka. The visitors will now be looking to take a huge lead in the first innings to avoid batting last on the pitch which is already assisting the spinners on the opening day.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt