Thursday, December 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Ajit Pawar meets Amit Shah, says Maharashtra Cabinet expansion on December 14

Ajit Pawar meets Amit Shah, says Maharashtra Cabinet expansion on December 14

Speaking to India TV, Ajit Pawar said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has met Home Minister Amit Shah. He also said that he requested Shah to address the issue of the state's farmers.

Reported By : Pawan Nara Edited By : Abhirupa Kundu
New Delhi
Published : Dec 12, 2024 13:43 IST, Updated : Dec 12, 2024 13:53 IST
ajit Pawar
Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar spoke about Maharashtra Cabinet expansion

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Thursday confirmed December 14 as the date for the expansion of the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led  Maharashtra Cabinet. Pawar, who met Amit Shah, also requested the Home Minister to intervene in the issue regarding the sugarcane prices in the state. 

In an exclusive chat with India TV, he said that sugarcane prices increased but the MSP remained the same, so he requested Shah to address the matter so that the farmers can get the right price. When asked about the response of Shah, Pawar said the Home Minister has assured him that he will discuss the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and find a solution. 

Responding to a question on Maharashtra Cabinet expansion, Pawar said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has met with Amit Shah regarding this and the Cabinet expansion will take place on December 14. 

Speaking about NCP chief and his uncle Sharad Pawar’s birthday, Ajit Pawar said that it has been a tradition to extend birthday wishes in the family and he has met him regarding that earlier in the day. 

Earlier, amid speculations over the Maharashtra Cabinet formulation, state CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the formula for the expansion has already been decided and soon will be revealed to the public. 

“In our party, decisions are taken by the parliamentary board and our senior leadership. As far as making ministers from the BJP quota is concerned, we will decide on it. Similarly, the NCP and Shiv Sena will decide the names of their ministers at their level. The formula for cabinet expansion is already decided. You will get to know about it soon,” Fadnavis said. 

Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital and said that the PM has always been an inspiration to crores of BJP Karyakarta.

"Extremely thankful to Hon PM Narendra Modi ji for your valuable time, guidance, blessings and standing firm behind Maharashtra. In the last 10 years, with your support, Maharashtra has been Number 1 in almost every sector and now aims to take this journey of VIKAS to the next level under your leadership and guidance,” Fadnavis posted on X.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement