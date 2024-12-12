Thursday, December 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Devendra Fadnavis meets PM Modi amid suspense over Maharashtra Cabinet expansion

Devendra Fadnavis meets PM Modi amid suspense over Maharashtra Cabinet expansion

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who recently took over as the chief minister of Maharashtra, had also called on President Draupadi Murmu on Wednesday.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Published : Dec 12, 2024 12:10 IST, Updated : Dec 12, 2024 13:08 IST
Fadnavis with PM Modi
Image Source : INDIA TV Fadnavis with PM Modi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid suspense over state Cabinet expansion.

The cabinet expansion of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government is likely to take place by December 14. According to Fadnavis' office, this was a courtesy visit. 

According to reports, Shiv Sena would not get the home department and was also unlikely to be allocated the revenue portfolio. Talks are getting delayed because three parties (Mahayuti allies BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP) are involved.

The BJP is expected to keep 21 to 22 ministerial berths, including the CM's post, the leader said, adding that four to five ministerial berths may be kept vacant. Shiv Sena leader and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde was not travelling to the national capital, as per his office. On December 5, Fadnavis took oath as CM along with Shinde and NCP leader Ajit Pawar as his deputies, after the Mahayuti alliance won 230 of the 288 seats in the state assembly polls.

The Maharashtra cabinet can have a maximum of 43 ministers, including the chief minister.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement