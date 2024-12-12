Devendra Fadnavis meets PM Modi amid suspense over Maharashtra Cabinet expansion

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fadnavis with PM Modi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid suspense over state Cabinet expansion.

The cabinet expansion of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government is likely to take place by December 14. According to Fadnavis' office, this was a courtesy visit.

According to reports, Shiv Sena would not get the home department and was also unlikely to be allocated the revenue portfolio. Talks are getting delayed because three parties (Mahayuti allies BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP) are involved.

The BJP is expected to keep 21 to 22 ministerial berths, including the CM's post, the leader said, adding that four to five ministerial berths may be kept vacant. Shiv Sena leader and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde was not travelling to the national capital, as per his office. On December 5, Fadnavis took oath as CM along with Shinde and NCP leader Ajit Pawar as his deputies, after the Mahayuti alliance won 230 of the 288 seats in the state assembly polls.

The Maharashtra cabinet can have a maximum of 43 ministers, including the chief minister.