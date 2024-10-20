'Joe Root's run-making will be tested when he faces India and Australia: Aussie great Ian Chappell

Follow us on Image Source : AP Joe Root.

Joe Root's sensational run in Test Cricket will have a litmus test when he will face India and Australia next year in two crucial Test series, Australian great Ian Chappell says.

Root has been in Midas touch since 2021 and had hit numerous centuries. In the last 54 innings, the former England skipper has notched up a whopping number of 10 tons and has been a nemesis for the oppositions.

However, Chappell opines that when England will host India in a four-match Test series and when they travel Down Under for the 2025/2026 Ashes, Root will have a task cut out. "Root's phenomenal run-making will again be tested when first he faces India at home and then Australia away. In those two series, Root will be facing the best attacks in Test cricket, and his technique against both pace and spin will again be fully scrutinised," Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNCricinfo.

"Those are difficult challenges that Root and England will face in the future. Currently they're desperately involved in a bid to win after Pakistan levelled their three-game series with a spin-revolution victory against a clueless England, " he added.

England were blown away in the second Test after Pakistan re-used the pitch from the first Test in Multan. They handed them a drubbing to level the series 1-1. The Three Lions will look to course-correct the things to take the series home.

"As the most technically gifted, Root will have the task of convincing his fellow team-mates that numerous versions of the sweep shot aren't the ideal way to combat good spinners. Despite Root's proven talent, that will be a very difficult task," the 81-year-old added.

While he has scored centuries in almost all the countries and conditions, Root is yet to hit a ton in Australia. The former Aussie star opened up on Root's outings in Australia, suggesting he needs to reassess the caught-behind dismissals he has suffered Down Under.

"Root was born to make runs. He's a joy to watch, as he balances a solid technique with the desire to score at every opportunity," Chappell wrote.

"One of the few anomalies in Root's record is his failure to score a Test century in Australia despite having played 27 innings there. His last chance to rectify that statistic will likely come in 2025-26, when - barring injury or retirement - he will play another Ashes series.

"It's not as though Root has performed poorly in Australia, as his average of around 35 is respectable. However, the lack of a century despite making nine scores in excess of 50 is most unlike Root.

"In Australia, the four main bowlers have dismissed Root a number of times and this could be pointed to as a weakness. Nevertheless there's an easy answer: if you're going to be dismissed, it's preferable to get out to a good bowler.

"The more worrying Root statistic in Australia is the number of times he's been caught behind. Keepers have had a bonanza as ten times they've clasped Root's edges in just 27 innings.

"While he could counter with "you've got to be good enough to nick 'em", it does suggest he needs to re-assess the extra bounce Australian pitches provide," Chappell added.