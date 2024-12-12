Winter Session LIVE: Oppn does not respect parliamentary tradition, says JP Nadda in Lok Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament winter session live updates

Parliament reconvened today following a chaotic session yesterday, during which both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned amidst uproar. The disruptions were triggered by the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc submitting a no-confidence motion in the Rajya Sabha against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge defended the motion, accusing Mr. Dhankhar of being the “biggest disruptor” in the Upper House. “His actions have hurt the dignity of India,” Mr. Kharge said, emphasizing that the move is not a “personal fight” but a response to what he called repeated procedural violations.