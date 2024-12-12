Thursday, December 12, 2024
     
  4. Winter Session LIVE: Oppn does not respect parliamentary tradition, says JP Nadda in Lok Sabha
Follow live updates from the Parliament winter session as proceedings resume amid heated debates over the no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Stay informed about key developments, legislative agenda, and political reactions in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Published : Dec 12, 2024 10:33 IST, Updated : Dec 12, 2024 11:34 IST
Parliament winter session
Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament winter session live updates

Parliament reconvened today following a chaotic session yesterday, during which both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned amidst uproar. The disruptions were triggered by the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc submitting a no-confidence motion in the Rajya Sabha against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge defended the motion, accusing Mr. Dhankhar of being the “biggest disruptor” in the Upper House. “His actions have hurt the dignity of India,” Mr. Kharge said, emphasizing that the move is not a “personal fight” but a response to what he called repeated procedural violations.

 

Live updates :Parliament winter session live

  • Dec 12, 2024 11:33 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Oppn does not respect parliamentary tradition, says JP Nadda in Lok Sabha

    BJP MP JP Nadda in Lok Sabha slammed the Opposition saying they do not respect parliamentary tradition.

  • Dec 12, 2024 11:27 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Whatever happened in the House yesterday was extremely inappropriate: LS Speaker

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, "Whatever happened in the House yesterday was extremely inappropriate and no comment should be made on any respected member, especially women. This is not in accordance with the dignity of the House. I would request the respected members to refrain from personal comments and personal comments on any caste, society, women, men etc in their speeches...The honourable member (Kalyan Banerjee) has also apologised for this in the House and has also given it to me in writing.

  • Dec 12, 2024 11:25 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins Oppn MPs to protest against government

    Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined Opposition MPs in their protest over the Adani matter, at the Parliament premises.

  • Dec 12, 2024 11:00 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Opposition unites against Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

    Congress MP Rajeev Shukla has come out in support of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's statement on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, saying that the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) must have consulted with other opposition parties before making the statement.

     

  • Dec 12, 2024 10:58 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Opposition leaders protest in Parliament over Adani issue

    In a show of solidarity, opposition leaders gathered in the Parliament complex to protest against the government's handling of the Adani issue. The demonstration, which took place on Monday, saw leaders from various opposition parties, including Congress, DMK, JMM, and Left parties, come together to demand action against Adani.

     

  • Dec 12, 2024 10:21 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh seeks urgent discussion on Delhi's deteriorating law and order

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has given a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the alarming rise in crimes and threats to representatives in Delhi.

