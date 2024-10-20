Women's T20WC 2024 Prize Money: India walk away with Rs 3.74 crore, winners New Zealand bag Rs 21.40 crore

Follow us on Image Source : AP New Zealand players against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final in Dubai on October 20, 2024

New Zealand women's cricket team ended their wait for the maiden T20 World Cup title with a dominant win in the 2024 final on Sunday. New Zealand, the runners-up of the 2009 and 2010 editions, overcame their past heartbreaks with a dominant over South Africa in Dubai.

Apart from the silverware, the White Ferns also bagged the crazy prize money for winning the title. New Zealand were awarded Rs 19.67 crore for winning the title and overall Rs 21.40 crore for their participation in the ninth edition of the tournament.

Runners-up South Africa claimed a total of Rs 11.56 crore, including Rs 9.83 crore for finishing second in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the title contenders Indian women's cricket team managed to walk away with a total prize money of Rs 3.74 crore. Harmanpreet Kaur-led side won just two games in Group A in a disappointing campaign for the millions of fans.

