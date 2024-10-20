Sunday, October 20, 2024
     
  5. Women's T20WC 2024 Prize Money: India walk away with Rs 3.74 crore, winners New Zealand bag Rs 21.40 crore

Women's T20WC 2024 Prize Money: India walk away with Rs 3.74 crore, winners New Zealand bag Rs 21.40 crore

Women's T20WC 2024 Prize Money: New Zealand defeated South Africa in the final to clinch their first-ever T20 World Cup title and also walked away with a whopping prize money of Rs 21.40 crore. Team India also bagged Rs 3.74 crore for winning two group-stage games.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 20, 2024 23:11 IST
Women's T20 World Cup prize money
Image Source : AP New Zealand players against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final in Dubai on October 20, 2024

New Zealand women's cricket team ended their wait for the maiden T20 World Cup title with a dominant win in the 2024 final on Sunday. New Zealand, the runners-up of the 2009 and 2010 editions, overcame their past heartbreaks with a dominant over South Africa in Dubai.

Apart from the silverware, the White Ferns also bagged the crazy prize money for winning the title. New Zealand were awarded Rs 19.67 crore for winning the title and overall Rs 21.40 crore for their participation in the ninth edition of the tournament. 

Runners-up South Africa claimed a total of Rs 11.56 crore, including Rs 9.83 crore for finishing second in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the title contenders Indian women's cricket team managed to walk away with a total prize money of Rs 3.74 crore. Harmanpreet Kaur-led side won just two games in Group A in a disappointing campaign for the millions of fans. 

More to follow...

