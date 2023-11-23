IND vs AUS: Just two journalists attend Suryakumar Yadav's first press conference as India captain

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Suryakumar Yadav.

IND vs AUS: Following the ODI World Cup 2023, India and Australia are all set to have another go at each other for a bilateral series at the former's home. The heartbreak of the ODI World Cup has not settled for the Indians but there is a five-match T20I series that looks into the future as there is a T20 World Cup scheduled next year. T20 beast Suryakumar Yadav will be leading India for the first time but he did not get the best of the views when coming for his maiden press conference as India skipper.

Ahead of the five-match T20I series opener between these two sides in Visakhapatnam on November 23, Suryakumar was greeted by just two journalists in his first press conference as India captain. Notably, there was a huge media presence during the press conferences at the World Cup 2023. SKY touched upon many facets before leading the team into the contest.

Surya wants the team to be selfless and fearless

The Indian skipper for the five-match series Suryakumar wants the team to be selfless and fearless going into the T20 mode. "I met the squad in the afternoon today. I told them lets be selfless when you go on to the field. I am a guy who doesn't think about personal milestones. I have told them to keep the team first," Surya was quoted as saying by PTI on the eve of the game.

"Keeping the (2024) T20 World Cup in mind, all the games we are going to play are very important. I want us to be fearless," he added.

The 33-year-old did not reveal who might be India's wicket-keeper for the series, calling both Ishan Kishan and Jitesh Sharma into the race. "Ishan has been doing well, we wanted to keep continuity. He has been doing really well for us, including the Asia Cup and World Cup, batting in different positions. Both of them are front runners. We will take a call tonight," he said

