Jofra Archer has 2nd surgery on elbow, will miss West Indies tour

England pacer Jofra Archer is set to miss out the West Indies tour as he has undergone a second surgery on his injured right elbow. The right-arm pacer will be out of the game until next summer, the England and Wales Cricket Board said.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
London Published on: December 22, 2021 11:14 IST
England pacer Jofra Archer ruled out of the West Indies tour after undergoing a surgery (File Photo)
England pacer Jofra Archer ruled out of the West Indies tour as he has undergone a second surgery on his injured right elbow.

England pacer Jofra Archer is set to miss out the West Indies tour as he has undergone a second surgery on his injured right elbow. The right-arm pacer will be out of the game until next summer, the England and Wales Cricket Board said.

The England paceman, whose absence is being felt during the current Ashes series, had surgery on Dec. 11 in London.

“The procedure addressed the long-standing stress fracture of his right elbow,” the ECB said in a statement.

The 26-year-old Archer has not played at the highest level for nine months. He's been ruled out of a test series against the West Indies in March.

Archer had elbow surgery in May after pulling out of the Indian Premier League and then feeling pain in the same area bowling for Sussex in an English County Championship match.

Inputs from PTI.

