Jasprit Bumrah on the cusp of going past Kapil Dev in IND vs BAN World Cup 2023 clash

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is on top of the list of most wicket-takers in the ongoing World Cup. He has so far picked up eight wickets including a four-wicket haul against Afghanistan. However, he won the player of the match award for his economical spell of 2/19 in seven overs.

Overall, Bumrah has picked up 26 wickets in his World Cup career thus far at a brilliant average of 17.84 and has two four-wicket hauls to his name as well. He is only three wickets away from going past India's World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev who picked 28 wickets in 25 innings at the World Cup. Bumrah has every chance of trumping Kapil in the game against Bangladesh and enter into the top five list of bowlers to pick most wickets in the ODI World Cup.

Zaheer Khan has picked up most wickets among Indians in World Cup history alongside Javagal Srinath. Both fast bowlers scalped 44 wickts each in 23 and 33 innings each at the mega event. Mohammed Shami is third in this list with a massive 31 scalps in just 11 matches at an impeccable average of 15.70. Anil Kumble is at par with him picking up 31 wickets but in 18 matches at the World Cup.

Indians to pick most wickets at the World Cup

Player Wickets Zaheer Khan 44 Javagal Srinath 44 Mohammed Shami 31 Anil Kumble 31 Kapil Dev 28 Jasprit Bumrah 26

Among all-time highest wicket-takers at the World Cup, Glenn McGrath is on top with 71 wickets to his name while Muttiah Muralitharan accounted for 68 scalps in his World Cup career. Lasith Malinga picked up 56 wickets while Wasim Akram ended his World Cup career with 55 wickets.Mitchell Starc is set to go paast Malinga and Akram in the ongoing mega event in India as the left-arm pacer boasts of 54 wickets in just 21 innings at an average of 15.79.

