Jason Roy pulls out of IPL 2024, star English opener named replacement at KKR

England opener Jason Roy has pulled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League due to personal reasons. Roy was part of the KKR setup in the last year of the tournament, where he played eight games for the two-time champions.

Notably, KKR have named Phil Salt as a replacement for Roy. Salt was part of the Delhi Capitals in the 2023 season but was not retained by the franchise despite making two fifties. IPL confirmed the development after releasing a statement.

"Kolkata Knight Riders have named Phil Salt as a replacement for Jason Roy after the latter pulled out of the upcoming TATA IPL 2024 owing to personal reasons. Having remained unsold in the auction after representing Delhi Capitals last year, this will be Salt's second season in the IPL," the governing body of the tournament wrote in a statement.

"Bought at his reserve price of INR 1.5 crore, the aggressive wicket-keeper batter from England scored two consecutive T20I centuries against the West Indies in December last year. His 48-ball century in the 4th T20I at Trinidad is also the joint-fastest for England," it added.