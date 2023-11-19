'It's dream come true to be captaining the team in the final': Rohit Sharma at toss in IND vs AUS summit clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma.

India and Australia lock horns for the ultimate glory at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as the two world giants look to add another historic chapter to their record books. India's charge towards their 3rd world title is just one step short of completion, while the Aussies are gunning for the record-extending sixth World title. Notably, India have been asked to bat first in the final clash as Aussie skipper Pat Cummins has decided to bowl first.

Aussie skipper Cummins won the flip of the coin and asked India to bat first. He expects Dew to come late in the second innings. "We are gonna have a bowl first. Looks like a dry wicket. Dew is a factor. It gets better to bat on. Tough start to the tournament, haven't really put a foot wrong ever since. It's all set up perfectly. We've played these guys a lot. Same team as the semi-final," Cummins said at the toss.

Rohit Sharma was aware of the magnitude of the occasion and stated that it is a dream to be leading India in the World Cup final. "I would have batted first. Looks a good pitch, big game, put runs on the board. It's going to be amazing, every time we play here, the crowd come out in large numbers. The biggest occasion in the cricketing event. We have to stay nice and calm. It's a dream come true to be captaining the team in the final. I know what lies in front of us. We need to play well and get the result. You got to make the right decisions on the field. That's something we've done consistently in the last 10 games. We are playing the same team," Sharma said.

Latest Cricket News