Ireland vs South Africa Live Streaming 3rd ODI: Watch IRE vs SA Live Online on FanCode

At what time does Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI start? Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI starts at 3:15 PM. When is Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI? Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI will take place on July 16 in Dublin. How do I watch live streaming of the Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI? You can watch Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI live cricket streaming match on FanCode in India. Which TV channels will broadcast Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI? There is no live television telecast for Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI. What are the squads for Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI? Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, Graham Kennedy, William Porterfield South Africa Squad: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Quinton de Kock, Lizaad Williams, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, George Linde, Heinrich Klaasen, Bjorn Fortuin

Ireland wrote history in the second ODI of the ongoing series against South Africa, as they defeated the Proteas for the first time since making their international debut. The side defeated South Africa by 43 runs, with Andy Balbirnie scoring a century in the game. Putting 290/5 on the board, Ireland bowled the Proteas side out on 247, taking a 1-0 lead in the series. The first match was abandoned due to rain. The South African side, led by Temba Bavuma, will be eyeing a strong response to avoid a series loss against Ireland. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Ireland vs South Africa Live Streaming 3rd ODI. You can watch Ireland vs South Africa (IRE vs SA) 3rd ODI Live on FanCode. You can also find full details on how to watch Ireland vs South Africa, where to watch Ireland vs South Africa, and IRE vs SA Live Streaming.