Live IPL Match SRH vs RCB: Live Match IPL 2020 Eliminator Streaming on Hotstar, Star Sports & JioTV

Winners stay alive in the tournament as Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore face in the eliminator of IPL 2020 on Friday. SRH keep the momentum with a dominating 10-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, who reached the final of the tournament with a win over Delhi Capitals on Thursday. David Warner returned to form in style, while Wriddhiman Saha also looked in good touch. Virat Kohli's men, however, will aim to make the most of their revival this season after poor outing in the previous two editions. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch Live IPL Match SRH vs RCB Live Streaming details online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

Live IPL Match SRH vs RCB: SRH win toss, opt to bowl against RCB in Abu Dhabi

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Eliminator begin?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 Eliminator match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 Eliminator match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 Eliminator match will take place on November 6. (Friday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 Eliminator match?

You can watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 Eliminator live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 Eliminator match?

You can watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 Eliminator match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 Eliminator match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra

