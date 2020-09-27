Image Source : INDIA TV Live IPL Streaming Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab: Watch RR vs KXIP Live Cricket Match Stream Online

After securing a dominant 97-run victory over the RCB, Kings XI Punjab will take on the Rajasthan Royals in their third match of the season. A win would take them to the top of the table and level on points with Delhi Capitals. However, Rajasthan Royals boast of power-hitters like Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler in their squad and the contest promises to be a high-scoring encounter. With the ground at Sharjah relatively smaller than the other two cities, one can expect the ball going into the orbit on many occasions tonight. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch IPL Live Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, RR vs KXIP Live Online on Disney+ Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 match will take place on September 27 (Sunday).

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 match is being played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

You can watch Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

You can watch Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Tajinder Singh, Hardus Viljoen.

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (captain), Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Tom Curran, Aniruddha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande.

