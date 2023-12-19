IPL auction 2024 Live: It's time for the bidding war as teams look to build their armoury

IPL auction 2024 Live: It's time for the bidding war as teams look to build their armouryIPL Auction 2024 Live: The auction for the Indian Premier League 2024 is scheduled to take place on December 19 in Dubai. It will be the first time the bidding war will be held outside India as the gulf city gears up for the mega day. 10 IPL teams, 77 slots and 330 players (3 will not be part now) - that's the numbers you have ahead of the auction starts. Lots of big names up for grabs. World Cup winners - Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood would go under the hammer. Other impressive stars including Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur and Daryl Mitchell will also tempt the franchises to break bank for them.