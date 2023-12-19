Tuesday, December 19, 2023
     
  IPL auction 2024 Live: It's time for the bidding war as teams look to build their armoury
IPL auction 2024 Live: The auction will be held outside India for the first time in history as Dubai hosts the bidding war of the highly loved and popular league - IPL. Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and all the other teams will be looking to boost their squads.

Written By : Aditya Kukalyekar, Varun Malik
New Delhi
Updated on: December 19, 2023 10:45 IST
IPL auction live.

IPL Auction 2024 Live: The auction for the Indian Premier League 2024 is scheduled to take place on December 19 in Dubai. It will be the first time the bidding war will be held outside India as the gulf city gears up for the mega day. 10 IPL teams, 77 slots and 330 players (3 will not be part now) - that's the numbers you have ahead of the auction starts. Lots of big names up for grabs. World Cup winners - Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood would go under the hammer. Other impressive stars including Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur and Daryl Mitchell will also tempt the franchises to break bank for them.

 

IPL auction 2024 Latest updates

  Dec 19, 2023 10:31 AM (IST)

    D-day ahead of IPL

    It's D-day ahead of a new IPL season. The day that matters the most in terms of building a team that can win you laurels. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings know the sweetest taste of it. All the 10 teams will now hunt for the players they want. So stay with us as we bring all the updates from Dubai.

