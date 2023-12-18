IPL auction 2024: All you need to know about the event in Dubai, start time, live streaming details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/IPL IPL auction 2024 is set to take place on December 19

It's December and the auction time yet again in the Indian Premier League (IPL). It will be a mini-auction as teams look to fill the missing gaps after releasing and retaining the players on November 26. A total of 1166 players across the world registered for the auction but only 333 of them have been shortlisted with 214 among them being the Indians and 119 being the overseas. However, 77 maximum slots are available across 10 teams and 30 of them are for the foreign cricketers.

As for the purse, the BCCI has decided to increase it by INR 5 crore for evey team. Gujarat Titans have the maximum purse left - INR 38.15 crore while Lucknow Super Giants have the smallest purse - INR 13.15 crore. As for the auction list, as many as 23 players have kept their base price at INR 2 crore. Notably, England cricketers - Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jofra Archer - have withdrawn from the auction for different reasons even as Kedar Jadhav is only one big name among Indian players to not get shortlisted for the event.

Here's all you need to know about the IPL 2024 auction:

When is IPL auction 2024?

IPL 2024 auction is set to take place on December 19 at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai and will start 1 PM IST.

How many players have been shortlisted for the auction?

A total of 333 players have been shortlisted - 214 Indians and 119 overseas players.

How many slots are available among 10 teams?

A total of 77 slots maximum are available across 10 teams. Out of those, 30 are available for foreign players.

How many players have kept their base price INR 2 crore?

As many as 23 players have kept their base price of INR 2 crore with three of them being Indians.

Where to watch IPL auction 2024?

IPL auction 2024 will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema.

Purse Left for each of 10 teams

Teams Purse Left (in INR crore) CSK 31.4 DC 28.95 GT 38.15 KKR 32.7 LSG 13.15 MI 17.75 PBKS 29.1 RCB 23.25 RR 14.5 SRH 34

Current squad of each team:

Chennai Super Kings: Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande

Delhi Capitals: Abhishek Porel, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, David Warner, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Lungisani Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Mukesh Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull

Gujarat Titans: Abhinav Sadarangani, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Jason Roy, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz , Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer

Lucknow Super Giants: Amit Mishra, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal (T), K. Gowtham, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Naveen Ul Haq, Nicholas Pooran, Prerak Mankad, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Charak

Mumbai Indians: Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Cameron Green, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, N. Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Rohit Sharma, Romario Shepherd (T), Shams Mulani, Surya Kumar Yadav, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod

Punjab Kings: Arshdeep Singh, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Bhatia, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Nathan Ellis, Prabhsimran Singh, Rahul Chahar, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Singh, Sikandar Raza, Vidwath Kaverappa

Rajasthan Royals: Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan (T), Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Jos Buttler, Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Rathore, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals: Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar (T), Mohammed Siraj, Rajan Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Reece Topley, Suyash Prabhudessai, Virat Kohli, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Will Jacks

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Mayank Agarwal, Mayank Markande, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rahul Tripathi, Sanvir Singh, Shahbaz Ahamad (T), T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Upendra Singh Yadav, Washington Sundar

Latest Cricket News