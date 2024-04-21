RR vs MI Dream11 fantasy team: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 prediction, playing XIs

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson at the IPL 2024 game in Mumbai on April 1, 2024

RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals will be looking to further strengthen their top spot in the IPL 2024 points table when they host Mumbai Indians in the 38th match at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday.

Sanu Samson-led Rajasthan scripted a record after successfully chasing 224 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game. The Royals are enjoying at the top of the points table with six wins in seven games and recorded an easy six-wicket win over Mumbai in the first-leg fixture at Wankhede Stadium.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians avoided a late scare against the Punjab Kings to register a narrow nine-run win while defending 192 runs. Hardik Pandya's MI have struggled for consistency this season and find themselves in the sixth position in the points table with three wins in seven games so far.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 38th T20 match

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Date & Time: Monday, April 22 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

RR vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (C), Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma (VC)

All-rounders: Riyan Parag

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee

RR vs MI Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Jos Buttler: The star English batter recorded a match-winning unbeaten century against Kolkata Knight Riders in the last game. Buttler has already registered two hundreds this season after an inconsistent start. Buttler has scored 498 runs in just nine innings against Mumbai Indians with one century and five fifties and is expected to produce another big knock in the upcoming game.

Riyan Parag: The young batting all-rounder has emerged as one of the best middle-order batters in the IPL 2024 with consistently impressive performances. Riyan has scored the third-highest 318 runs in seven innings this season, including a match-winning 54* off 39 balls against Mumbai Indians in the first-leg fixture.

RR vs MI IPL 2024 Match 38 predicted playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah.