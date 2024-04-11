Rashid, Tewatia strike back for Gujarat Titans, hand shock loss to Rajasthan Royals in a thriller

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia's 14-ball 38-run partnership helped Gujarat Titans cross the finishing line against the Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans came from behind to shock Rajasthan Royals in a last-ball thriller in Jaipur in Match No. 24 of the 2024 edition of the IPL on Wednesday, April 10. At the 15-over mark with 73 runs needed off the last 30 balls, the Royals looked poised to seal their fifth match of the competition but the R and R of Titans - Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan - who were responsible for a few teams tasting the bitter pill of defeat in the last couple of years, kept believing and kept hitting and eventually took their team to a win, after two consecutive losses.

The Titans were down and out at 124/4 needing 73 runs in the last five overs despite having skipper Shubman Gill in the middle having crossed fifty and going great. Gill began the 16th over bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal with a couple of boundaries but the leggie with his guile deceived the GT skipper, who had danced down the track. Even though it was called wide, RR had gotten the big fish. However, the real destruction was waiting for the Royals in form of Rashid Khan and Tewatia, who was waiting for the right ball to go after.

More to follow...