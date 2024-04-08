IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants provide update on Mayank Yadav, pace sensation likely to miss a few games

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mayank Yadav has been advised to rest after abdominal soreness he felt during the game against the Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) might have won three games in a row in the 2024 edition of the IPL after losing their tournament opener against the Rajasthan Royals, however, they were sweating over their pace sensation Mayank Yadav's fitness as the 21-year-old left the field only after bowling just one over against the Gujarat Titans on Sunday, April 7. Mayank, who won a couple of player of the match awards after back-to-back three-wicket hauls, now has been advised rest.

As per an LSG update, Mayank felt soreness in his lower abdominal area and is likely to miss a couple of games for the KL Rahul-led side. "Mayank felt soreness in lower abdominal area and as a precaution we are managing his work load over next week. We hope to see him soon in the field," CEO of Lucknow Super Giants Colonel Vinod Bisht said in a statement.

