Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes first batter in IPL to achieve 8,000 runs

Image Source : AP Virat Kohli achieved a huge landmark of 8,000 runs in the IPL during the eliminator against the Rajasthan Royals

Virat Kohli became the first batsman in IPL history to score 8000 runs in the IPL as he achieved the feat during his 33-run knock against the Rajasthan Royals in the eliminator on Wednesday, May 22 in Ahmedabad. Kohli needed 29 runs to reach the landmark and he did it with a boundary against Sandeep Sharma. Kohli now has 8,004 runs to his name and is head and shoulders above anyone else on the list of leading run-getters in the IPL.

Kohli during his 33-run knock, also reached 740 runs for the season, which is the fifth highest for a batter in an IPL season as he went past Kane Williamson's tally, who amassed 735 runs in the 2018 edition as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Most runs in IPL

8,004 runs - Virat Kohli (RCB) in 244 innings

6,769 runs - Shikhar Dhawan (Deccan, DC, PBKS, SRH, MI) in 221 innings

6,628 runs - Rohit Sharma (Deccan/MI) in 252 innings

6,565 runs - David Warner (SRH/DC) in 184 innings

5,528 runs - Suresh Raina (CSK/GL) in 200 innings

Most runs by a batter in an IPL season

973 - Virat Kohli (RCB) in 16 innings

890 - Shubman Gill (GT) in 17 innings

863 - Jos Buttler (RR) in 17 innings

848 - David Warner (SRH) in 17 innings

741 - Virat Kohli (RCB) in 15 innings

735 - Kane Williamson (SRH) in 17 innings

Kohli got off to a good start, as did RCB skipper Faf du Plessis before Trent Boult got the big wicket of the latter. Boult bowled brilliantly at the start to not take a wicket before a fantastic catch from Rovman Powell at deep mid-wicket helped the Royals get a huge breakthrough.

Kohli hit a couple of boundaries after that but in a bid to accelerate, got dismissed to Yuzvendra Chahal, his former RCB teammate.

