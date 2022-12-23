IPL 2023 mini auction: Courtesy of Stokes, Curran, Pooran, and Green, a new 'RECORD' has been created | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sam Curran and Ben Stokes

IPL 2023 mini auction: The ongoing mini auctions of the Indian Premier League has seen many records tumble. With a galaxy of superstars all set for the auction, it was expected that the franchises will break the bank to reserve the services of their superstars, but what transpired in Kochi was something that nobody expected. A new record has been registered in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions and it has nothing to do with Sam Curran's bid. The likes of Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Cameron Green, and Nicholas Pooran attracted huge bids and they together have created a new record.

Sam Curran was picked up by Punjab Kings for INR 18.50 crore, whereas Cameron Green was picked up by Mumbai Indians for a whopping amount of INR 17.50 crore. Ben Stokes was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for INR 16.25 crore and Lucknow Super Giants broke their bank and reserved Nicholas Pooran's services for INR 16 crore. This is the first time in the history of IPL auctions that 4 players have been offered more than INR 15 crore in the same auction.

