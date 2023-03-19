IPL 2023: After David Warner's captaincy announcement, Delhi Capitals reveal new jersey

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DC New Jersey For DC

David Warner led Delhi Capitals took to social media and revealed their new kit for IPL 2023. "Kyu Dilli, kaisa laga surprise #NayiDilliKiNayiJersey is here Launched in the city, for the city, and with the city. Children from the Savera Association were among the first to don the season’s new threads at this morning’s #RunForGood event with our players," DC Tweeted.

Recently, Delhi Capitals made an official announcement stating that in Rishabh Pant's absence, David Warner will be leading the franchise in the 2023 season of IPL. Along with Warner, Axar Patel was named as vice-captain."The JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals today announced Australian batter David Warner as Captain for the upcoming season of the TATA Indian Premier League. Warner steps in as skipper for Rishabh Pant, who is currently undergoing rehab and recovery. Meanwhile, all-rounder Axar Patel has been named the team’s Vice Captain," said DC in a statement.

DC Schedule For IPL 2023

April 1 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals

April 4 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

April 8 - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Guwahati (3:30 PM IST)

April 11 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

April 15 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru (3:30 PM IST)

April 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

April 24 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST)

April 29 - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

May 2 - Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

May 6 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

May 10 - Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai (7:30 PM IST)

May 13 - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

May 17 - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dharamsala (7:30 PM IST)

May 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi (3:30 PM IST)

Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 squad: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rishabh Pant (Unavailable).

