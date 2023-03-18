IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Pitch report to records, here is everything about Visakhapatnam Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India won the first game by 5 wickets.

India and Australia are all set to take on each other in the second match of the three-match ODI series in Visakhapatnam. India won the first ODI by five wickets, and Australia would want to be at their best to level the series. India, on the other hand, will look to gain an unassailable lead.

Before we deep dive into all the action, here is everything you need to know about the pitch of the venue.

Pitch Report

The average first innings score at this stadium is 241, which drops down to 211 in the 2nd innings. The pitch is generally good for batting but also aids slow bowlers. But with rain around, that might not be the case and the ball may skid around for the pacers.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 14 games played at this venue, 9 have been won by the team chasing. Whoever wins the toss, might want to stick to this record, particularly with rain around and the prospect of the deck being under covers.

Basic Stats

Total matches:14

Matches won batting first: 3

Matches won bowling first: 9

Average Stats

Average 1st Inns scores: 241

Average 2nd Inns scores: 211

Score Stats

Highest total recorded: 387/5 by IND vs WI

Lowest total recorded: 76/10 by SLW vs INDW

The highest score chased: 292/5 by IND vs AUS

The lowest score defended: 229/5 by INDW vs SLW

Full Squads

India's squad for ODI series: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia's squad for ODI series: Steve Smith (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

