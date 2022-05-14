IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer clarifies his statement on KKR CEO Venky Mysore

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Shreyas Iyer | File Photo

Shreyas Iyer has clarified the remarks that he made post the last game vs Mumbai Indians regarding the KKR CEO being involved in the selection of the team.

During the post-match presentations, Iyer took the initiative to clarify his statement.

When I took the CEO's name in the last match, all I wanted to say was that he's there to console the players who've been sitting out. It's tough for us as well when we pick teams

It is worth noting that his remarks in the last game spread like wildfire and KKR's CEO Venky Mysore was heavily criticised on social media. Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja, in conversation with Cricbuzz, went on to say, "now we know that the captain has no say."

As far as the match is concerned, Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 54 runs to mathematically stay alive in the competition on Saturday.

Opting to bat, KKR rode on Andre Russell's counterattacking 28-ball 49 not out to post a fighting 177 for six.

In reply, SRH could manage 123 for 8 in their stipulated 20 overs with opener Abhishek Sharma top-scoring with a 28-ball 43 and Aiden Markram scoring a 25-ball 32.

Earlier, Russell and Sam Billings (34) shared a 63-run partnership to take KKR across the 150-mark after they were 94 for five in the 12th over.

With Russell going strong, KKR scored 58 in the last five overs. Ajinkya Rahane (28) and Nitish Rana (26) also got starts but couldn't extend their innings.

For SRH, Umran Malik (3/33) was back in form with a three-wicket haul, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/27), Marco Jansen (1/30) and T Natarajan (1/43) also claimed one wicket each.

Russell also chipped in with the ball, taking three wickets for 22, while the rest of the bowlers -- Umesh Yadav (1/19), Tim Southee (2/23), Sunil Narine (1/34) and Varun Chakravarthy (1/25) were also among wickets.

