IPL 2022, RR vs LSG: RR beat LSG by 24 runs; move to 2nd place on points table

Rajasthan Royal put on an absolute clinic as they comfortably beat Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runs to move up to the second place on the points table on Sunday.

Opting to bat, the Royals posted 178 for 6, with Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scoring with 41 off 29 balls, while Devdutt Padikkal and captain Sanju Samson chipped in with 39 and 32 respectively.

Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets for 31 runs for LSG. Chasing the target, LSG were restricted to 154 for 8.

Despite Deepak Hooda's resistance, who top-scored for LSG with 59 off 39 balls, LSG couldn't finish the match as no other batter looked like taking the game away from RR.

Marcus Stoinis contributed 27, but wasn't really able to get a move on at the right time for him to make any impact.

Trent Boult, Obed McCoy and Prasidh Krishna grabbed two wickets apiece, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin got one each for the Royals.

Brief Scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 178 for 6 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 41, Devdutt Padikkal 39; Ravi Bishnoi 2/31).

Lucknow Super Giants: 154 for 8 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 59; Trent Boult 2/18, Obed McCoy 2/35, Prasidh Krishna 2/32).