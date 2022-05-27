IPL 2022: RCB vs RR, Qualifier 2 - From Kohli to Harshal - Key men who can help Bangalore derail Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : IPL RCB takes on RR in the IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi International Stadium.

The stakes are high and it's now or never for both Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will take on Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier 2 at the magnanimous Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The equation is simple. The winner stays in Ahmedabad to play the final against Gujarat Titans. The loser goes home.

In such a high voltage clash, generally, the team that has a bit of winning momentum would more often tick the boxes rather than the team blowing hot and cold.

In this case, Bangalore have an advantage as they are entering on the back of a win, while Rajasthan's bowling unit needs to fire in unison to make an impact. Overall, the dice is loaded slightly in favour of RCB.

Impact Players

Image Source : INDIA TV Virat Kohli's form will be crucial for RCB in their Qualifier 2 match against Rajasthan Royals.

Image Source : IPL The man in form, Rajat Patidar will look to counterattack the Rajasthan bowling.

Image Source : IPL RCB will bank on Dinesh Karthik's finishing skills.

Image Source : IPL Death overs specialist Harshal Patel will hold the key in the bowling department.

Royal Challengers Probable XI

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Rajasthan Royals Probable XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Corbin Bosch.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar and Siddharth Kaul

Match starts at 7:30 PM