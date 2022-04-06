MI vs KKR Live Score IPL 2022 Latest Match Updates from Pune Rohit Sharma vs Shreyas Iyer in IPL 15

Wednesday, April 06, 2022
     
MI vs KKR Live Score IPL 2022: Get the Live Cricket Score, Commentary, Highlights, Live Blog, Latest Scorecard, News as Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 14.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
Pune Updated on: April 06, 2022 17:57 IST
File Photo of Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard taking knee ahead of the match in IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Winless Mumbai Indians face uphill task against Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians' domestic bowlers will look to step up as they take on a buoyant Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL here on Wednesday, looking to turn things around after back-to-back defeats. MI have so far looked like anything but IPL's five-time champions, losing both their opening games – first against Delhi Capitals by four wickets and then against a resurgent Rajasthan Royals by 23 runs. And skipper Rohit Sharma will seek improvements on multiple fronts to effect a turnaround when they face KKR, who come into the game after beating Punjab Kings by six wickets.

MI vs KKR Live Streaming in IPL 2022: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders on TV

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

MI vs KKR Dream11 for IPL 2022 Match: Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XI for match between KKR & MI

Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tim David, Tilak Varma, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Umesh Yadav (vc), Pat Cummins, Tymal Mills

