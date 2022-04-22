IPL 2022: DC probable playing 11 vs RR; Will Anrich Nortje make a comeback?

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Nortje hasn't been included in the eleven since his first match of the season against LSG.

Delhi Capitals will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on April 22.

Leading up to their previous encounter against Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals were in the news for all wrong reasons. Even their match against PBKS was in doubt because of the COVD outbreak in their camp.

But as they say, all is well that ends well. They beat Punjab Kings all ends up. Bowled them out for 115, and chased that score down within 11 overs.

When they take the field against Rajasthan Royals on Friday, expect them to continue with the same eleven that defeated Punjab Kings a couple of days back.

DC probable playing 11

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

Prithivi and Warner have been doing their job at the top fantastically well. In the absence of Marsh, Sarfaraz was promoted to number three. Expect that move to continue. He can really be a game changer on his day.

Rovam Powell has been disappoinitng thus far. With just 31 runs in 6 games, the West Indian hard-hitter needs to perform before questions about his place in the team are raised. The skipper too hasn't really had a great season thus far. The DC dug-out would be hoping that a big-knock is around the corner for Rishabh Pant.

Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, and Shadrul Thakur have been doing their job to perfection. The bowling too, look great, and barring any injuries, their shouldn't be any change. Anrich Nortje remains a cause of concern. After his match against Lucknow Super Giants, he hasn't been in the playing 11. It is unclear as to why he isn't really playing. But if he is fit and doing well, there shouldn't be any reason he is kept out of the playing 11.