IPL 2022: Coulter-Nile ruled out of IPL; RR signs SA all-rounder as replacement

Nathan Coulter-Nile has been ruled out of IPL 2022 owing to a calf-injury that he sustained in March earlier this year. Replacing Coulter-Nile, Rajasthan Royals have signed Corbin Bosch from South Africa.

Corbin is 27-years-old South African all-rounder. He has played has played 30 T20s, taken 18 wickets, and scored a total of 151 runs.

RR have paid INR 20 Lakh to bring him in. The Royals are currently placed third on the points table with 14 points against their game. They have 2 games left in the group stage and if they manage to win both of them, they will qualify for the playoffs.

They will face Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in their two remaining fixtures. Both these matches will be help in the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

The Royals will rely heavily on England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler, who has scored 625 runs from 12 matches with the help of three centuries and as many half centuries. His team-mates though have not been in the best of form.

Captain Sanju Samson has, again, failed to realise his full potential though he has not done bad either. He has scored 327 runs from 12 matches with two half centuries.

The good news for the Royals is that Devdutt Padikkal (295 runs from 12 matches) has shown some consistency with 31 and 48 in the last two matches though he is yet to make a big one.

The same is the case with Shimron Hetmyer (291 from 11 matches), who has shown a lot of promise but is yet to fire, though his 31 not out off 16 balls was instrumental in the Royals' six-wicket win over Punjab Kings.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the top-scorer for the Royals in their previous match against Delhi Capitals and his utility as a batter can be exploited by the Royals.

The Royals will once again depend on spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is at joint top among wicket-takers with 23 scalps from 12 matches, to deal with the likes of Rahul and de Kock, even as R Ashwin, Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna look to chip in.

(Inputs From PTI)