IPL 2022 Auction: From Rabada to Cummins, top fast bowlers to watch out for in IPL mega auction

They say batsmen win you matches but bowlers win you tournament. Going with this saying, in the IPL 2022 mega auction, all the 10 franchises will look to build a solid core of bowlers in the arsenal. Spinners do play a big role in IPL 2022 but more often than not the responsibility of bowling the crucial overs like the death overs and the powerplay overs. There are plenty of fast bowling options in this year's auction.

So, let's have a look at top fast bowling options who would set the stage on fire in IPL 2022 mega auction.

Kagiso Rabada

The South African fast bowler had a poor outing last year when he represented Delhi Capitals. He was overshadowed by Anrich Nortje in the IPL 2021. However, one must not forget that Rabada is one of the best fast bowlers of this generation across the format. The right-hand fast bowler won the purple cap in IPL 2020 where he picked 30 wickets. Overall in 50 games in the cash-rich league Rabada has picked 76 wickets averaging 20.53 and striking at 15.00. Given that there are very few overseas pace options, Rabada is expected to attract big bids in IPL 2022 auction.

Pat Cummins

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins is one of those players who are yet to make an impact in IPL. Across the two seasons that he has played, the right-arm pacers picked only 21 wickets. However, in the last season, Cummins showed a glimpse of form with the bat. If he could actually provide some cameo batting at number eight then Cummins will be a game-changer in the IPL 2022. Thus, many teams will look to add him to their ranks.

Mohammed Shami

Shami has 79 wickets in 19 matches that he has played in IPL so far. However, the numbers do not make justice to the talent he possesses. Given that there are very few Indian pacers of top quality, Shami could be the next millionaire in the IPL 2022 auction. He had a fine run in 2019 and finished the season as KXIP’s highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets from 14 games. Shami was picked up by Punjab Kings for a hefty price tag of INR 4.8 crore.

Jofra Archer

The last-minute entry of English pacer Jofra Archer is a pleasant surprise for all the cricket fans. Archer was ruled out of the IPL 2021 due to injury and he would be raring to go all guns blazing in this season. He was named the Most Valuable Player in the 2020 edition of the IPL. The tall pacer also has the ability to hit the ball a long way and can score some handy runs down the order.

Trent Boult

Former Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult is regarded as one of the best fast bowlers that will feature in this year's IPL 2022 auction. Boult has expertise in taking wickets upfront. The left-arm pacer has 76 wickets to his name in 62 games.

Here are a few special mentions, who could drag big bids in IPL 2022 auction.

Harshal Patel

Deepak Chahar

Josh Hazelwood

Shardul Thakur

T Natrajan