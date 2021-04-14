Indian T20 League
IPL 2021: Shah Rukh Khan apologizes to KKR fans for defeat against MI

KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan wasn't happy with the side's performance against MI and took to his official Twitter account to apologize to KKR fans.

New Delhi Published on: April 14, 2021 10:50 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsmen threw away their wickets to make a mess of a modest 152-run target in the Indian Premier League match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium against Mumbai Indians, and the side's co-owner Shah Rukh Khan wasn't happy.

Shah Rukh took to his official Twitter account to express his "disappointment" at the side's performance.

"Disappointing performance. to say the least @KKRiders  apologies to all the fans!" the renowned Bollywood actor wrote.

At one stage, KKR were 104/2 and needed just 49 runs off 43 balls with a victory looking like a formality.

However, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar tempted the top four KKR batsmen -- Rana, Gill, Rahul Tripathi and skipper Eoin Morgan -- into committing mistakes as they threw their wickets away in the process. Chahar's four-wicket haul (4/27) left KKR at 122/4 after 15 overs.

The game was still in KKR's grasp as they needed 31 off 30 balls. However, Shakib Al Hasan too wasted his wicket, getting caught in the deep off the bowling of Krunal Pandya.

Some tight bowling by MI bowlers then ensured that neither Russell nor Dinesh Karthik could free their arms. KKR needed 15 off the last over which proved to be too much against Kiwi pacer Trent Boult, who took two wickets in his final over.

