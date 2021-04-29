IPL 2021: Prithvi Shaw admits his admiration for Sehwag on being compared with former opener

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Prithvi Shaw plays a shot during DC vs KKR match in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw played a flawless knock of 82 runs off 45 balls on Thursday night and was in a class of his own. The young batsman, who had a terrific domestic season prior to the IPL 2021, was reliant more on timing than power-hitting to produce 11 fours and three sixes against KKR in Delhi's seven-wicket win.

At the post-match presentation ceremony, Harsha Bhogle, while heaping praises on Shaw for the innings, compared his batting style to former Indian opener Virender Sehwag and quipped if he took lessons from the 2011 World Cup winner.

Responding to it, Shaw said: "No we haven't spoken yet (with Sehwag) but if I chance I'd like to because he's the one who likes to score off the first ball."

The player then went on to credit his father for his newfound form after the slump in form in Australia and in the last IPL; adding that the fall was a learning curve for him.

"My dad has supported me very well. After getting back from Australia, I wasn't happy with myself. My dad just asked me to play my natural game. All these words set a target on me and I worked hard. In cricket the graphs are going to go up and down, a lot of failures are going to come my way," he said.