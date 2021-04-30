IPL 2021: Planned not to bowl spinners against Russell, says Lalit Yadav

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Lalit Yadav during a post-match virtual press conference in New Delhi on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals tried to keep Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell away from facing spinners too frequently during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, said all-rounder Lalit Yadav.

"We had a plan that we would not bowl spinners much in front of Andre Russell. We had a plan of bowling Ishant, Rabada and Avesh to him and implementing bouncers and yorkers against him," said Yadav in the post-match press conference. Russell came onto the middle in the 11th over after Yadav dismissed KKR captain Eoin Morgan and Sunil Narine for ducks. He eventually scored 45 from the 27 balls, pushing KKR to 154/6. However, DC won the match by seven wickets.

This was the third consecutive match in which Yadav made a significant contribution with bat or ball. He said that being able to play regularly and the fact that he has played in domestic cricket with many of the senior members of the squads helps in building confidence.

"Confidence increases when you are able to contribute to the side's cause. Cricket is all about how we think and how positive one can remain," said Yadav.

"I have played domestic cricket for Delhi, there are some Delhi players in this franchise like Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, and Shikhar Dhawan. I have a good bonding with them, we have played together in domestic cricket so that is working well for me in this franchise," he said.