IPL 2021 | MS Dhoni looks in ominous touch ahead of opening clash against Delhi Capitals: Watch

Image Source : TWITTER/CHENNAISUPERKINGS Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni

Ahead of the mouth-watering IPL 2021 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in Mumbai, 'Thala' MS Dhoni was seen hitting a few gigantic sixes in the nets.

In a video shared by the Chennai-based outfit on Twitter, Dhoni hammered some maximums over mid-wicket to gear up for their opening fixture. Dhoni, who retired from international cricket last year, will be up against his 'disciple' Rishabh Pant at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Pant also said that it's 'extra special' to walk out for the toss with Dhoni. Pant will be leading the Delhi side for the first time in absence of Shreyas Iyer, who is out with a shoulder injury.

"I have learned a lot from him (Dhoni), and I have gained a lot of experience from him. Hopefully, I can use this experience against him, and we can win this match. That's what I am looking forward to," said Pant.

While last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals will eye a good start under Pant, Chennai Super Kings will look to get a fresh start. CSK did not fare well in the last IPL, failing to qualify for the playoffs for the first time ever.

Dhoni himself had a below-par season with the bat, managing to score just 200 runs in 14 games at an average of 25. Dhoni, however, had made it clear in CSK's last IPL 2020 fixture that it was 'definitely not' his last appearance in the yellow jersey.

During the recent mini-auction earlier this year, CSK picked up England all-rounder Moeen Ali for INR 7 crore, apart from Karnataka all-rounder K Gowtham (INR 9.25 crore) and Cheteshwar Pujara (INR 50 lakh). The Yellow Army also got hold of Tamil Nadu batsman C Hari Nishaanth, Harishankar Reddy and Bhagath Varma (all for INR 20 lakh).

Chennai will be playing their first five games in Mumbai, before playing their next four at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi.