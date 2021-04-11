Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021: MS Dhoni fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate against Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was on Saturday fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during the side's opening game of 2021 IPL against Delhi Capitals.

The official website of the Indian Premier League confirmed the news.

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr Dhoni was fined Rs 12 lakh," a statement on iplt20.com read.

CSK faced a six-wicket defeat at the hands of previous year's runners-up DC, courtesy a brilliant 138-run opening stand from Prithvi Shaw (72 off 38 balls) and Shikhar Dhawan (85 off 54 balls).

In the post-match presentation, MS Dhoni said that a 7.30 pm start in IPL 2021 will mean that teams batting first will have to score at least 200 runs to put the side batting second under pressure. Dhoni's comments came after his team lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets here on Saturday.

CSK had put up an imposing 188/7 in their 20 overs, batting first, but DC reached the target for the loss of just three wickets and in the 19th over.

Chennai fielders dropped a couple of catches to let off opener Prithvi Shaw, too.